Govt to Abolish a Law That Facilitated Money Laundering

Former premier Nawaz Sharif had introduced PERA in 1992, which helped industrialists and politicians whiten their black money.

Sections 5 and 9 of the PERA, 1992 and Section 111(4) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, have guaranteed complete immunity from disclosing the source of assets.

The new investment law encourages foreign investors to inject money into “any and all sectors of the economy,” other than certain areas.

All sectors and activities are open for foreign investment unless specifically prohibited or restricted for reasons of national security and public safety.