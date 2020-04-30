Govt temporarily suspends social media services across Pakistan

muhammadhafeezmalik
The interior ministry on Friday ordered the temporary closure of all social media applications in the country.
In a letter sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the interior ministry asked for "immediate action" to be taken.
"I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and state that complete access to social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube and Telegram) may be blocked from 1100hrs to 1500hrs on 16th April 2021 across the country,"stated the short letter sent to the PTA chairman by the ministry.
The letter is also marked 'Most Immediate'.
Govt to temporarily suspend social media services across Pakistan | The Express Tribune
In a letter sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the interior ministry asked for "immediate action" to be taken.
tribune.com.pk