Govt temporarily suspends social media services across Pakistan

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
The interior ministry on Friday ordered the temporary closure of all social media applications in the country.
In a letter sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the interior ministry asked for "immediate action" to be taken.
PHOTO: EXPRESS
PHOTO: EXPRESS
"I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and state that complete access to social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Youtube and Telegram) may be blocked from 1100hrs to 1500hrs on 16th April 2021 across the country,"stated the short letter sent to the PTA chairman by the ministry.
The letter is also marked 'Most Immediate'.

Govt to temporarily suspend social media services across Pakistan | The Express Tribune

In a letter sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the interior ministry asked for "immediate action" to be taken.
Hassan90

Jul 29, 2017
all the cry about kashmiri rights but doing the same to our own ppl . what is the difference ?kahmiris are brutalized because of being muslim and in pakistan ppl are also being killed for being affiliated with muslim party ...at the end there is not much difference at the gov level.. response is same ,media blackout and beaten to death by state machinary for being mullah/muslims.
 
VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
Hassan90 said:
at the end there is not much difference at the gov level.. response is same ,media blackout and beaten to death by state machinary for being mullah/muslims.
Be careful when you say truth. People don’t like it and get behind. Just wait and see.
 
