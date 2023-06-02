Govt targets 7.5pc GDP growth in FY24​

01 Jun 2023, 17:09Update : 01 Jun 2023, 21:06DHAKA, June 1, 2023 (BSS) - The government is targeting to attain a grossdomestic product (GDP) growth rate of 7.5 percent in the next fiscal year(FY24) since the country is expected to return to the higher growthtrajectory."On the whole, we expect to return to higher growth trajectory and achieve a7.5 percent GDP growth in the coming fiscal year, by way of investing in theproductive sectors and stimulating productivity and domestic demand," saidFinance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.Kamal said this while placing the proposed budget for FY24 at Jatiya Sangsadtoday.To achieve the growth target, he said the government would gradually come outof the contractionary policy and invest in ongoing and new growth-inducingprojects including the mega-projects.For this purpose, he said the budget of the next fiscal year has set a highertarget of raising the public investment to 6.3 percent of the GDP."At the same time, investment will continue to be facilitated in economiczones with an investment-friendly environment consisting of variousfacilities such as undisputed land, improved infrastructure, uninterruptedutilities, financial incentives and ease of doing business, etc," he added.Kamal said development of logistics sector and reform of financial managementwill reduce time, cost and complexity in investment/business processing.As a result, private investment, which has decreased slightly in the currentfiscal year, is expected to increase to 27.4 percent of the GDP in the nextfiscal year.Mentionable, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has taken theinitiative to publish National Income Accounts quarterly. This will makeeasier monitoring the dynamics of the components of GDP growth and makecoordinated policies accordingly.The Finance Minister said in April 2023, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) projected that the recovery process in the global context, especiallyin the countries important for Bangladesh's trade and remittances, has begunand will continue.At the same time, he said the IMF's projection also revealed that globalinflation will moderate as the food, fertilizer and fuel prices in theinternational market are returning to normal."Favorable changes in the global economy are making us hopeful.Simultaneously, the economic activities within the country have gatheredmomentum following the overall improvement of the Covid situation. Also, goodyields are expected in the agriculture sector towards the end of the fiscalyear," he added.