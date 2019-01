Govt taking steps to revive tourism in country



ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan is planning to revive tourism in the country and considering easing visa restrictions for visitors from 55 countries, mostly European ones, in this regard.



The travel advisories of Pakistan are changing as Portugal has already declared Pakistan safe for travel.



Consequent to the government’s push for the tourism industry and revival of peace, Pakistan’s profile is going up fast with various tourism and media organisations, and travellers are figuring it among the world’s top tourist destinations.



In its recently published ranking, Forbes enlisted Pakistan among the 10 coolest places to go in 2019.



In addition to Forbes, the global media company, British Backpacker Society, solo travellers and bloggers also believe that Pakistan is becoming a tourism hub.



With the changing geo-strategic situation, improvement of internal as well as regional peace and more importantly the liberalisation of tourists’ visa policy, Pakistan’s tourism industry will grow.



The boom of economic activity in Pakistan, particularly China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is also encouraging the tourists.



Other factors attracting the tourists are the hospitable nature of Pakistan’s society, mouth-watering food, architectural, cultural and archaeological allures.



As a major step forward to promote tourism, Pakistan had also announced visa-on-arrival option to group tourists from 24 countries including China, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States and others.