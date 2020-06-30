What's new

Govt Starts Installing EV Charging Stations on All Motorways

Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,094
-16
13,143
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the media in a session on Monday that the Pakistan government has been formulating a plan to switch the public transport of all metropolitan cities to all-electric. He also announced that the government shall soon install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations on the motorways.

The Minister further stated that the government will ensure the completion of the EV charging station installation on the motorways within the next 6 months. Chaudhry made the announcement at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and a European electric bus Manufacturer.



ALSO READ

Here’s Why Pak Suzuki Has Discontinued the Ciaz in Pakistan

About 3 months ago, Islamabad’s “first” EV charging point was installed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) at one of their petrol stations on Jinnah Avenue. It bears mentioning, however, that it was in fact, the second EV charging station in Islamabad. The first EV charging point was installed by BMW in Kohsar Market, F-6 almost 3 years ago.

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan told the media about 3 months ago that the government plans to set up 24 electric vehicle charging points throughout Pakistan. The minister stated that the government is applying firm policies and strategies to curtail air pollution.



The minister also stated in the same conversation that these said steps are being taken to encourage the masses to opt for electric vehicles in the future, to normalize the use of electric vehicles and reduce air pollution. He further added that the plan is to expedite the materialization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan vision.

propakistani.pk

Govt Starts Installing EV Charging Stations on All Motorways

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the media in a session on Monday that the Pakistan government
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,634
35
14,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
24 charging points? What's the point. We need a minimum of 2 or 3 at every petrol station. I don't think the government should be covering all of the cost of this. What are PSO Total Shell etc doing about it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Pakistan launches electric vehicle plan with cars in slow lane
Replies
2
Views
379
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top