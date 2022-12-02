Govt should consider circumstances for criminal action against Imran: SC Govt should consider circumstances for criminal action against Imran: SC

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) remarked on Friday that if the government wanted a criminal action in the contempt of court case against Imran Khan, it should take into account the circumstances.Taking up the contempt case today during hearing, the five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial questioned how the government could the affected party?At the outset, the lawyer for the interior ministry pleaded that Imran Khan was giving a call to his[supporters] for moving towards D- Chowk from May 24 and that he was aware of the court’s orders.He said everything was on record, but he [Imran] mislead about the jamming devices of his own and the chief minister.To this Justice Muzahir Naqavi remarked that the SC wasn’t a trail court to record evidences as the government’s plea is already ineffective. “The issue of contempt is always between the court and the violator. The SC already stated for action subject to its will. Show us any such decision in which the court had taken action in an effective case.”Justice Naqvi further said the long march was a protest against the government and not a disciplined parade.Upon this, the CJ said the top court received information it demanded. Justice Yaha Afridi also raised objection over hearing of the plea.Justice Ejaz opined that the May 25 case was disposed of by the SC, so how could the present petition be the continuity of the May 25’s order? “The SC disposed of the case being ineffective so how the government could be the affected stakeholder for letting the court begun the contempt proceedings?The CJ opined that the proceedings regarding contempt were not aimed at punishing someone. He said despite being hue and cry against the court, no action was taken. “The court should be judged as per its rulings and not on intentions.”The lawyer insisted that Imran Khan always wanted to reach the D-Chowk and that he issued conflicting statements in the court. Justice Naqvi asked whether the D-Chowk was a prohibited place for peaceful protest?The lawyer replied that the protest was not allowed in the Reed Zone. During the hearing the interior ministry produced details of tweets among the PTI membersLater, the SC adjourned the case as of next week.