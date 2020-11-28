Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance

Stupid move. The only solution is an agricultural SEO which is fully integrated from farm to fork.



The land, equipment and produce all belong to the state, hire a private company to employ workers and manage productivity. Pay them based on hitting targets.



Use this company to provide oversupply of food and break the backs of the hoarders and price fixers.



It won't happen of course. The hoarders and fixers sit in Parliament and the senate - across all parties.





Maybe he could helicopter in nihari to the starving?