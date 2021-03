Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance

For the new crop, the food ministry has estimated the cost of production at Rs1,587 per 40kg, an increase of Rs237 or 17.5% over the last year’s crop.The prices shot up after the PTI and PML-N governments exported 5.5 million metric tons of wheat during the past five years. Things have, however, aggravated due to mishandling of the wheat procurement by the PTI-led Punjab government. The Sindh government also did not procure wheat in the previous year, which further deepened the crisis.The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that the wheat flour prices increased by another 8.4% during the last week as compared to the same period of the previous year. The sugar prices went up by 23% and the maximum price has again surged to Rs110 per kg, according to the PBS.Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh-led National Price Monitoring Committee has more become a debating club and a tool to showcase performance to the PM, as the body does not have any legal or administrative authority to check the prices.