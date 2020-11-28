What's new

Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
843
-6
775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
However, the move may backfire due to constitutional limits.

The government has prepared the draft of the Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance 2021, according to sources in the PM’s Office.

The ordinance, if issued by President Arif Alvi, would empower the federal government to fix prices and seek information about the supply and demand of the commodities.
The move comes amid an anticipated wheat shortfall of up to two million metric tons this year and a race between the Sindh and Punjab governments to take lead in procuring maximum quantity of the commodity.

The sources said the ordinance would empower the federal government to determine the prices of the essential items, including wheat and sugar.

A management committee would be established under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan with provincial chief ministers as its members, according to the proposal.
The management committee shall meet at least twice a year to review and fix the prices of essential commodities, it added.

There shall be an executive committee, to be presided over by the federal secretary, national food security and research. The executive committee shall meet once in a month to ensure implementation of the decisions taken by the management committee, said the sources.

It has also been proposed that in case any federal or provincial department refuses to provide information, the person may face imprisonment for up to six months or proscribed fine.
The idea is that there should be an institutional mechanism that would monitor prices as well as to ensure centralised database of the essential commodities, according to an official of the ministry of national food security and research.

The sources said that the Ministry of Law and Justice had initially opposed the idea due to constitutional limits, as the subjects of agriculture and price control fall in the provincial domain. They said the law ministry only agreed to the proposal after it was pushed hard by the PM’s Office.
The draft of the ordinance suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to address purely an administrative issue through legal means that may prove to be counterproductive in the absence of a constitutional cover, said the sources.

The wheat and sugar crises have been rooted in the PTI government’s decision to allow the export of both the commodities after coming into power.

For the current year, the government had set the wheat production target at 27 million metric tons. The sources said that the initial data suggested that actual production may be around 26.25 million metric tons, indicating a shortfall of 750,000 metric tons.

The federal food ministry has estimated the current wheat consumption, including seed requirement, at nearly 28 million tons.

A government official said that the country may again have to import 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of wheat this year. It will be the second consecutive year when the PTI government would import wheat. It allowed the import of around 2.5 million metric tons wheat last year.

The sources said that a significant quantity of the imported wheat was also smuggled to Afghanistan due mainly to weak border controls and the involvement of provincial food department officials to facilitate it.

The federal government also faces the problem of fixing a uniformed wheat price across the country which, the sources said, was also a reason behind the decision to promulgate the ordinance.

Last week, the Sindh government increased the minimum wheat procurement price to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogrammes – a raise of 43% or Rs600 over the last year’s price.

The Rs2,000 price was 21% or Rs350 per 40kg higher than the minimum support price approved by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet.

The ECC has set the minimum wheat procurement price at Rs1,650 per 40 kg – an increase of Rs250 or 18%. The ECC has not yet approved the wheat release price to flour mills, which will entail huge subsidies.

The PPP wanted to give a better return to the farmers given its strong vote base in rural areas. On the other hand, the PTI wanted to strike a balance between the interests of farmers and consumers as it has a strong presence in cities.

The new wheat crop has started arriving in Sindh markets and its rate is over Rs2,100 per 40 kg.
Two different sets of prices can result in hoarding and smuggling from one province to another, making matters worse for the federal government.

Higher prices in Sindh will also make it difficult for the Punjab government to procure wheat at the minimum price without resorting to coercive measures.
Punjab wanted the price to be set at Rs1,800 per 40kg.

For the new crop, the food ministry has estimated the cost of production at Rs1,587 per 40kg, an increase of Rs237 or 17.5% over the last year’s crop.

The prices shot up after the PTI and PML-N governments exported 5.5 million metric tons of wheat during the past five years. Things have, however, aggravated due to mishandling of the wheat procurement by the PTI-led Punjab government. The Sindh government also did not procure wheat in the previous year, which further deepened the crisis.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that the wheat flour prices increased by another 8.4% during the last week as compared to the same period of the previous year. The sugar prices went up by 23% and the maximum price has again surged to Rs110 per kg, according to the PBS.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh-led National Price Monitoring Committee has more become a debating club and a tool to showcase performance to the PM, as the body does not have any legal or administrative authority to check the prices.

tribune.com.pk

Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance | The Express Tribune

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,158
0
1,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
simple case of general inflation (@ 9 % ) creeping into food prices

with rising POL , a devalued currency and hi taxes, food inflation WILL increase


--------------------

ordinances dont fix food inflation
 
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
931
0
1,698
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shehbaz sharif was 1000 times better in governance, there would have been corruption as this poision has roots in our society however all the systems were running

whenever this PM he takes notice , things gets worse.
now no governance
taxes increased on people who were already paying tax
no clean streets


PTI knows , this is last time they will get govt, so dil bhar kar khao
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,304
3
2,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
However, the move may backfire due to constitutional limits.

The government has prepared the draft of the Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance 2021, according to sources in the PM’s Office.

The ordinance, if issued by President Arif Alvi, would empower the federal government to fix prices and seek information about the supply and demand of the commodities.
The move comes amid an anticipated wheat shortfall of up to two million metric tons this year and a race between the Sindh and Punjab governments to take lead in procuring maximum quantity of the commodity.

The sources said the ordinance would empower the federal government to determine the prices of the essential items, including wheat and sugar.

A management committee would be established under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan with provincial chief ministers as its members, according to the proposal.
The management committee shall meet at least twice a year to review and fix the prices of essential commodities, it added.

There shall be an executive committee, to be presided over by the federal secretary, national food security and research. The executive committee shall meet once in a month to ensure implementation of the decisions taken by the management committee, said the sources.

It has also been proposed that in case any federal or provincial department refuses to provide information, the person may face imprisonment for up to six months or proscribed fine.
The idea is that there should be an institutional mechanism that would monitor prices as well as to ensure centralised database of the essential commodities, according to an official of the ministry of national food security and research.

The sources said that the Ministry of Law and Justice had initially opposed the idea due to constitutional limits, as the subjects of agriculture and price control fall in the provincial domain. They said the law ministry only agreed to the proposal after it was pushed hard by the PM’s Office.
The draft of the ordinance suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to address purely an administrative issue through legal means that may prove to be counterproductive in the absence of a constitutional cover, said the sources.

The wheat and sugar crises have been rooted in the PTI government’s decision to allow the export of both the commodities after coming into power.

For the current year, the government had set the wheat production target at 27 million metric tons. The sources said that the initial data suggested that actual production may be around 26.25 million metric tons, indicating a shortfall of 750,000 metric tons.

The federal food ministry has estimated the current wheat consumption, including seed requirement, at nearly 28 million tons.

A government official said that the country may again have to import 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of wheat this year. It will be the second consecutive year when the PTI government would import wheat. It allowed the import of around 2.5 million metric tons wheat last year.

The sources said that a significant quantity of the imported wheat was also smuggled to Afghanistan due mainly to weak border controls and the involvement of provincial food department officials to facilitate it.

The federal government also faces the problem of fixing a uniformed wheat price across the country which, the sources said, was also a reason behind the decision to promulgate the ordinance.

Last week, the Sindh government increased the minimum wheat procurement price to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogrammes – a raise of 43% or Rs600 over the last year’s price.

The Rs2,000 price was 21% or Rs350 per 40kg higher than the minimum support price approved by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet.

The ECC has set the minimum wheat procurement price at Rs1,650 per 40 kg – an increase of Rs250 or 18%. The ECC has not yet approved the wheat release price to flour mills, which will entail huge subsidies.

The PPP wanted to give a better return to the farmers given its strong vote base in rural areas. On the other hand, the PTI wanted to strike a balance between the interests of farmers and consumers as it has a strong presence in cities.

The new wheat crop has started arriving in Sindh markets and its rate is over Rs2,100 per 40 kg.
Two different sets of prices can result in hoarding and smuggling from one province to another, making matters worse for the federal government.

Higher prices in Sindh will also make it difficult for the Punjab government to procure wheat at the minimum price without resorting to coercive measures.
Punjab wanted the price to be set at Rs1,800 per 40kg.

For the new crop, the food ministry has estimated the cost of production at Rs1,587 per 40kg, an increase of Rs237 or 17.5% over the last year’s crop.

The prices shot up after the PTI and PML-N governments exported 5.5 million metric tons of wheat during the past five years. Things have, however, aggravated due to mishandling of the wheat procurement by the PTI-led Punjab government. The Sindh government also did not procure wheat in the previous year, which further deepened the crisis.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that the wheat flour prices increased by another 8.4% during the last week as compared to the same period of the previous year. The sugar prices went up by 23% and the maximum price has again surged to Rs110 per kg, according to the PBS.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh-led National Price Monitoring Committee has more become a debating club and a tool to showcase performance to the PM, as the body does not have any legal or administrative authority to check the prices.

tribune.com.pk

Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance | The Express Tribune

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Sindh is artificially manipulating the prices, the actual increase is no where near the proposed procurement price set in Sindh. It's institutionalized corruption, the main beneficiaries of this price increase are sitting in Sindh government and parliament (both farm landlords and middle men). They buy the wheat at increased prices using government funds and hoard limiting free supply.

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
For the new crop, the food ministry has estimated the cost of production at Rs1,587 per 40kg, an increase of Rs237 or 17.5% over the last year’s crop.
Click to expand...
It is an absolute must to enforce uniform procurement prices.

www.brecorder.com

Wheat MSP: should Centre call Sindh’s bluff?

In January 2021, Pakistan recorded lowest food inflation level in nearly two years. While many - correctly –...
www.brecorder.com
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,216
14
10,456
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
However, the move may backfire due to constitutional limits.

The government has prepared the draft of the Pakistan Food Security Flow and Information Ordinance 2021, according to sources in the PM’s Office.

The ordinance, if issued by President Arif Alvi, would empower the federal government to fix prices and seek information about the supply and demand of the commodities.
The move comes amid an anticipated wheat shortfall of up to two million metric tons this year and a race between the Sindh and Punjab governments to take lead in procuring maximum quantity of the commodity.

The sources said the ordinance would empower the federal government to determine the prices of the essential items, including wheat and sugar.

A management committee would be established under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan with provincial chief ministers as its members, according to the proposal.
The management committee shall meet at least twice a year to review and fix the prices of essential commodities, it added.

There shall be an executive committee, to be presided over by the federal secretary, national food security and research. The executive committee shall meet once in a month to ensure implementation of the decisions taken by the management committee, said the sources.

It has also been proposed that in case any federal or provincial department refuses to provide information, the person may face imprisonment for up to six months or proscribed fine.
The idea is that there should be an institutional mechanism that would monitor prices as well as to ensure centralised database of the essential commodities, according to an official of the ministry of national food security and research.

The sources said that the Ministry of Law and Justice had initially opposed the idea due to constitutional limits, as the subjects of agriculture and price control fall in the provincial domain. They said the law ministry only agreed to the proposal after it was pushed hard by the PM’s Office.
The draft of the ordinance suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to address purely an administrative issue through legal means that may prove to be counterproductive in the absence of a constitutional cover, said the sources.

The wheat and sugar crises have been rooted in the PTI government’s decision to allow the export of both the commodities after coming into power.

For the current year, the government had set the wheat production target at 27 million metric tons. The sources said that the initial data suggested that actual production may be around 26.25 million metric tons, indicating a shortfall of 750,000 metric tons.

The federal food ministry has estimated the current wheat consumption, including seed requirement, at nearly 28 million tons.

A government official said that the country may again have to import 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of wheat this year. It will be the second consecutive year when the PTI government would import wheat. It allowed the import of around 2.5 million metric tons wheat last year.

The sources said that a significant quantity of the imported wheat was also smuggled to Afghanistan due mainly to weak border controls and the involvement of provincial food department officials to facilitate it.

The federal government also faces the problem of fixing a uniformed wheat price across the country which, the sources said, was also a reason behind the decision to promulgate the ordinance.

Last week, the Sindh government increased the minimum wheat procurement price to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogrammes – a raise of 43% or Rs600 over the last year’s price.

The Rs2,000 price was 21% or Rs350 per 40kg higher than the minimum support price approved by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet.

The ECC has set the minimum wheat procurement price at Rs1,650 per 40 kg – an increase of Rs250 or 18%. The ECC has not yet approved the wheat release price to flour mills, which will entail huge subsidies.

The PPP wanted to give a better return to the farmers given its strong vote base in rural areas. On the other hand, the PTI wanted to strike a balance between the interests of farmers and consumers as it has a strong presence in cities.

The new wheat crop has started arriving in Sindh markets and its rate is over Rs2,100 per 40 kg.
Two different sets of prices can result in hoarding and smuggling from one province to another, making matters worse for the federal government.

Higher prices in Sindh will also make it difficult for the Punjab government to procure wheat at the minimum price without resorting to coercive measures.
Punjab wanted the price to be set at Rs1,800 per 40kg.

For the new crop, the food ministry has estimated the cost of production at Rs1,587 per 40kg, an increase of Rs237 or 17.5% over the last year’s crop.

The prices shot up after the PTI and PML-N governments exported 5.5 million metric tons of wheat during the past five years. Things have, however, aggravated due to mishandling of the wheat procurement by the PTI-led Punjab government. The Sindh government also did not procure wheat in the previous year, which further deepened the crisis.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday that the wheat flour prices increased by another 8.4% during the last week as compared to the same period of the previous year. The sugar prices went up by 23% and the maximum price has again surged to Rs110 per kg, according to the PBS.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh-led National Price Monitoring Committee has more become a debating club and a tool to showcase performance to the PM, as the body does not have any legal or administrative authority to check the prices.

tribune.com.pk

Govt seeks to fix food prices through ordinance | The Express Tribune

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to fix the prices of essential items through an ordinance as the federal and provincial governments have failed to check inflation.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Price control is an agile activity. This fire and forget kind of approach doesn't simply work. Ordinance pe ordinance laty hain, aser kch nai perhta. Kam kerny ko yeh log tayyar nai.
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

FULL MEMBER
Jan 16, 2021
281
-2
246
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
So sad that food inflation is causing people to kill there children and commit suicide. Dev Anand 2's vanity is murdering the awam. Shame on Bajwa shame on faiz hameed shame on PTI supporters
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,359
1
6,230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
syedtalhamaududi said:
So sad that food inflation is causing people to kill there children and commit suicide. Dev Anand 2's vanity is murdering the awam. Shame on Bajwa shame on faiz hameed shame on PTI supporters
Click to expand...
for this ask your superman nawaz to come back lol.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,303
36
16,412
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Futile move. The only solution is an agricultural SEO which is fully integrated from farm to fork.

The land, equipment and produce all belong to the state, hire a private company to employ workers and manage productivity. Pay them based on hitting targets.

Use this company to provide oversupply of food and break the backs of the hoarders and price fixers.

It won't happen of course. The hoarders and fixers sit in Parliament and the senate - across all parties.
AZ1 said:
for this ask your superman nawaz to come back lol.
Click to expand...
Maybe he could helicopter in nihari to the starving?
 
Last edited:
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,359
1
6,230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
Stupid move. The only solution is an agricultural SEO which is fully integrated from farm to fork.

The land, equipment and produce all belong to the state, hire a private company to employ workers and manage productivity. Pay them based on hitting targets.

Use this company to provide oversupply of food and break the backs of the hoarders and price fixers.

It won't happen of course. The hoarders and fixers sit in Parliament and the senate - across all parties.


Maybe he could helicopter in nihari to the starving?
Click to expand...
thats exactly, sugar mills - all sitting in parliament be it sharif or zardari family or tareen although he is not there but he does have influence over parliament members

same goes for other everyone is businessman there somehow connected to tyre business or wheat or something else
 
S

syedtalhamaududi

FULL MEMBER
Jan 16, 2021
281
-2
246
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
AZ1 said:
thats exactly, sugar mills - all sitting in parliament be it sharif or zardari family or tareen although he is not there but he does have influence over parliament members

same goes for other everyone is businessman there somehow connected to tyre business or wheat or something else
Click to expand...
So ik has no answer and previously food was affordable and you make jest. Maybe that's where PTI's failure stems from.
Pointing fingers, lying etc but total incapable and corrupt to the core
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,006
1
4,694
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Oracle said:
Shehbaz sharif was 1000 times better in governance, there would have been corruption as this poision has roots in our society however all the systems were running

whenever this PM he takes notice , things gets worse.
now no governance
taxes increased on people who were already paying tax
no clean streets


PTI knows , this is last time they will get govt, so dil bhar kar khao
Click to expand...


part of the problem is the noonie infested buearcracy is the problem,
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
3,399
2
4,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oracle said:
Shehbaz sharif was 1000 times better in governance
Click to expand...
Yeah by having his cronies in major positions. I've been target of the "Market Committee" who would raid RETAIL STORES for selling commodities above the government price. These bastards were just in for the money as a quick 10,000 would let you off the hook.

They never raided the wholesale market who would be selling those at above the price required and we in turn had to sell it above the government price. The government priced commodities were so low in quality you wouldn't even feed those to a dog.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,061
3
2,117
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
syedtalhamaududi said:
So ik has no answer and previously food was affordable and you make jest. Maybe that's where PTI's failure stems from.
Pointing fingers, lying etc but total incapable and corrupt to the core
Click to expand...
Previously food was available? You took 6 billion in loans for that food to be affordable ( interest uske sath sath) and you say it was affordable... it was just a sugar coated toffee that you lot took without realising that 6 billion dollars were taken in loans to keep dollar exchange rate low and inflation flattened..
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
843
-6
775
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZ1 said:
thats exactly, sugar mills - all sitting in parliament be it sharif or zardari family or tareen although he is not there but he does have influence over parliament members

same goes for other everyone is businessman there somehow connected to tyre business or wheat or something else
Click to expand...
Khusro Bakhtiar (Federal Minister for Economic Affiars) and his brother who is minister for finance in Punjab are co-owner largest sugar producing group, Haroon Akhtar and Humayun Akhtar are third largest sugar producer Tareen at second, they all are part of this government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why I’m Losing Hope in India
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom