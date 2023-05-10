Govt said they don t have security for elections. but.....

Army called in to assist police in Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad
Army deployed under Article 245 of the constitution
10 May,2023 05:28 pm
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The army has been called in by three provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Islamabad to help the local administration and police in maintaining law and order across the province.
The Punjab Home Department said the army had been called in under Article 245 of the constitution to assist the local administration. The army has been called in due to deteriorating law and order situtation in the country. A notification to the effect has been issued by the Home Department.
It says 10 companies of the army will be at Punjab government's disposal and they will initially be deployed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan.
Meanwhile, the army has also been summoned for support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar had said that the law would take its course and legal matters should not be settled on roads, warning that nobody would be allowed to damage public or private property.
Speaking to the media, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per law by executing the arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.
Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said those involved in attacks on government installations and security forces would be dealt with an iron hand. He vowed not to spare any one going against the state and law.
Violent protests across the country
Four people died and 27 suffered injuries amid clashes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and protestors ahead of protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.
Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed that four dead bodies had been brought to the hospital. "The injured have been shot in hands and legs, and they are being given emergency aid," he added.
Violent protests continued on the second day in several cities across the country. The Islamabad police have arrested 109 PTI activists so far with Sindh police claiming the arrests of 270 people. The protests have been held in major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta, with thousands of PTI workers taking part.
Demonstrators have been demanding the release of Imran Khan and many have been carrying banners and placards denouncing the arrest. The protests have led to the imposition of Section 144 in many cities, which prohibits gatherings and political activities. This measure has been put in place to maintain law and order, according to the ministry of interior.
Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate Section 144. This includes the use of force if necessary, to disperse protesters who refuse to comply. As per reports, police are conducting raids to arrest PTI workers and supporters.
