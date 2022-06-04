Govt, ruling party in Bangladesh control mosques: US​

Black_cats
Govt, ruling party in Bangladesh control mosques: USStaff Correspondent | Published: 00:12, Jun 04,2022 | Updated: 05:45, Jun 04,2022
The United States department of state has said that Bangladesh government continues to influence the appointment and removal of imams and to provide guidance on the content of sermons to imams of mosques.
‘Religious community leaders said imams in all mosques usually continued the practice of avoiding sermons that contradicted government policy,’ read the annual International Religious Freedom Report 2021 prepared by the office of international religious freedom.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, unveiled the report on Thursday and said that ‘respect for religious freedom was not only one of their deepest held values and a universal human right—it’s also a vital foreign policy priority.’
Blinken stated on his twitter handle ‘This report offers a thorough, fact-based review of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world.’
Thousands of mosques, including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, are operated under the direct authority of the Islamic Foundation and imams and employees of those mosques are funded by the government, read the report.
Bangladeshi mosques not overseen by the Islamic Foundation are operated with oversight from a governing committee dominated by local ruling party politicians and administration, it said.
‘Islamic leaders said the government continued to influence the appointment and removal of imams and to provide guidance on the content of sermons to imams throughout the country’, the report added.
In Bangladesh portion, the state department report stated that in response to the violence and destruction that occurred in October 2021 following a Facebook post that spurred attacks against Hindus, Bangladesh government officials at the highest levels, including prime minister Sheikh Hasina, condemned the attacks and called the violence and destruction of Hindu temples and property un-Islamic.
‘Some human rights organisations, however, said the government’s actions to arrest and charge thousands of individuals were overbroad and, in some cases, deliberately targeted political rivals,’ the report stated.
In April 2021, police arrested more than 300 members of the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam over protests centring the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Accusing Modi of stoking religious discrimination against Muslims in India, the group led violent protests across several districts during Modi’s two-day visit, said the nreport.
On February 25, 2021, the report stated, forest department officials tore down a Sathirampara Seventh day Adventist church in Bandarban.
In October 2021, the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal formally charged Baul folk singer Rita Dewan with blasphemy stemming from a February 2020 incident when a lawyer accused her of making derogatory comments against Allah during a musical competition, for which she issued an apology afterward.
The report stated that human rights organisations reported an increase, compared with 2020, in the use of extrajudicial fatwas by village community leaders and local religious leaders to punish individuals for perceived ‘moral transgressions’.
Bangladesh government continued construction projects on land traditionally owned by indigenous communities in the Moulvibazar and Modhupur forest areas, said the report.
In January 2021, more than 1,000 ethnic Garo and Koch individuals, mostly Christians, held a rally at a bus stop in Tangail protesting at a Forest Department notice asking them to vacate their ancestral lands in the Madhupur forest, it said.
Media reported that in September, Rohingya Muslims protested the burial of Mohi Uddin, a Christian Rohingya refugee, in the Kutapalong refugee camp, preventing the burial from taking place for 30 hours.