Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs 6.10

Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs6.10​

NEPRA will hold a hearing on the matter on February 28 at the CPPA’s request​

Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs6.10 ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency on Saturday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for an increase of Rs6.10 in the electricity tariff on account of the monthly...

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Saturday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase of Rs6.10 in the electricity tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January.“In January, the reference fuel cost was about Rs 6.51 per unit,” the CPPA said, adding that the request is for all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.NEPRA will hold a hearing on the matter on February 28 at the CPPA’s request.If the tariff hike is approved, it is expected to have an impact of around Rs60 billion, including GST on the consumers.It is pertinent to mention here that under Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by the authority in the tariff determinations of ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies, the authority may on monthly basis make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines as the federal government may issue and notify the tariff so adjusted in the official gazette.