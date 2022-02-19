What's new

Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs 6.10

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,803
-6
1,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs6.10​

NEPRA will hold a hearing on the matter on February 28 at the CPPA’s request​

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/528895348060983296

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on Saturday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase of Rs6.10 in the electricity tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January.

“In January, the reference fuel cost was about Rs 6.51 per unit,” the CPPA said, adding that the request is for all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.



NEPRA will hold a hearing on the matter on February 28 at the CPPA’s request.

If the tariff hike is approved, it is expected to have an impact of around Rs60 billion, including GST on the consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that under Section 31(7) of the NEPRA Act (XL of 1997) and the mechanism for monthly fuel price adjustment prescribed by the authority in the tariff determinations of ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies, the authority may on monthly basis make adjustments in the approved tariff on account of any variations in the fuel charges and policy guidelines as the federal government may issue and notify the tariff so adjusted in the official gazette.


www.thenews.com.pk

Govt requested to increase electricity tariff by Rs6.10

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency on Saturday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for an increase of Rs6.10 in the electricity tariff on account of the monthly...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

1645259851614.png
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,803
-6
1,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The situation will remain the same as two long term supplier, ENI & Gunvor, refused to fulfill commitments to deliver two shipments of LNG in March.

www.bloomberg.com

Pakistan Seeks LNG Spot Cargoes to Cover Canceled Shipments

Pakistan is seeking to buy liquefied natural gas cargoes from the spot market after two long-term suppliers weren’t able to fulfill commitments to deliver shipments in March, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELECTRICITY PRICES SEE MAJOR INCREASE AFTER NEPRA’S NOD
Replies
0
Views
164
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
K-Electric seeks Rs5.5 per unit rise in tariff
Replies
2
Views
251
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fuel Cost Adjustment: Power consumers to pay additional Rs1.95 per unit in October
Replies
3
Views
237
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NEPRA hikes power tariff by whopping Rs4.30 per unit
Replies
11
Views
367
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Electricity price likely to hike by Rs4.33
2
Replies
15
Views
838
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom