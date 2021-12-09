Govt releases dozens of low key prisoners as peace talks continue with TTP

The TTP is also expected to extend the month-long ceasefire to continue negotiations

File photo

PESHAWAR: Members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were in white and grey lists of the government of Pakistan are being released, a senior government official has confirmed. However, key prisoners on the list presented by the TTP to the government have not been released so far, the official added.

