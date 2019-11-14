Govt pursuing policy to take economy towards growth mode: Finance Minister

Norwegian said: Shaukat Tareen said the scope of social protection will be further expanded under Ehsaas Program. Healthcare, employment and skills development will also be made part of it. Click to expand...

Norwegian said: Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the goal will be achieved by incentivizing the industries, agriculture and housing sectors. This, he said, will provide job opportunities to the people. Click to expand...

I am seeing no planning or even thinking

​

Norwegian said: Unveiling the way forward, he said twelve working groups have been constituted in the Economic Advisory Council to frame short, medium and long term policies for different sectors. Click to expand...

Norwegian said: The Finance Minister said that price stability is our key focus and it is the aim of the government to check the inflation to provide relief to the common man. Click to expand...

Norwegian said: Shaukat Tareen said we also want to bring Foreign Direct Investment in the export oriented industries in order to bolster our exports. He said there is a great potential of growth in the IT. Its exports will remain two billion dollars this year and these can be enhanced to eight billion dollars in the next two to three years. Click to expand...

N.Siddiqui said: Is a major shareholder in Silk Bank, he started it with some partners. Click to expand...

this Ehsaas program and Health card are only 2 Good initiatives IK government has taken till now ... its like a silent revolution ..... in PakistanIn Simple terms he is delivering the message that now on under his supervision as Minister of Finance Pakistan would focus on- Export Oriented Industry [unfortunately we don't have many] which mean he will try his best to decrease the input costs or at least stabilise the input cost.His current refusal to increase the cost of electricity and attempt to renegotiate with IMF on this issue is the evidence of thing,Further some change in tax regime for export industries should be expected in the comming budget .....- Housing Sector: Myis he is currently focusing only towards the financial side (and it seems his focus will remain for next two years as well) which mean he will try to increase the share of housing loans from private banks under the PM scheme.Currentlyto encash the coming opportunity for engineering industry by given some incentive to Industry for manufacturing of Construction Machinery which in Pakistan is totally dominated by Imported Machinery, we have the basic Industrial facilities in private sector which can take advantage of the situation ... otherwise our import of Machinery will Increase and would burden the Forex earning.- And by Agriculture I believe his team would focus on Cash crops like Cotton which will help our textile industry and indirectly to textile export other crop could be Wheat, but I don't know what would they plan fro Agriculture under working group in Economic Advisory Council ....But If they do plan on long term basis I pray they include....If am not wrong China's import of Soybean alone is more than our total export of Textile ..... and our Potohar region is consider suitable for Soybean cultivation.After a VERY VERY LONG TIME thanks God someone is thinking on mid and long term basis for economic planning.This look like a joke but yes this factor is missing from our economic management institutions since 2008 ....Yes but for this he would have to work on supply side .... but in short term his policy seems based on import to increase the supply, this would obviously increase pressure at our Forex .... but there is no other immediate solution to this problem .... don't know from Federal Government level how would he deal with it within two years, it is a VERY Difficult Task ....the other day I was talking to a guy from IT industry ... he was talking some technical reasons related to regulations and some other issues including taxes ... due to which Pakistani IT companies get themselves registered in Dubai although their work force is working in Pakistan .... and services are provided from Pakistan but the Forex remain in Dubai .... and does not count as export from Pakistan ..... I did not get his points completely but this was gist of this conversation ....I think he should look into this as this thing alone would increase the IT export from Pakistan, which as per one estimate currently is more than $ 5 billion but due to some technical reason are not reported as export from Pakistan.Yes he is .... and Arif Habib group is the major partner