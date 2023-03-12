'Govt provides Tk 34,000cr subsidy in fertilizer alone annually'​

BSS10 Mar 2023, 13:14RANGPUR, March 10, 2023 (BSS) - The present pro-farmer government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing subsidies of about Taka 34,000 crore alone in chemical fertilizers annually."The government is subsidizing the huge amount of money to make agriculture more profitable for farmers," Director General (Seed Wing) of the Ministry of Agriculture Md. Abu Zubair Hossain said on Thursday.He said this while addressing a training program titled 'A Technique to Increase Profitable Fruit Production' held at the training center of theBurirhat Horticulture Center (BHC) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the city as the chief guest.The BHC organised the daylong event under the 'Year Round Fruit Production for Nutrition Improvement Project' for 30 selected farmers with Deputy Director (DD) of BHC Md. Abu Sayem in the chair.While visiting various activities of Rangpur Horticulture Center on the occasion, the Director General also planted mango saplings of 'Alphonso' variety and auspiciously inaugurated the Germplasm of the newly evolved mangoMother Plant.In his welcome speech, Abu Sayem said the Germplasm program is starting with 23 local and foreign popular and appreciated mango varieties."The number of mango varieties and periphery will be increased gradually," he said and expressed optimism that the BHC will contribute significantly to the production of exportable mangoes in Rangpur and surrounding areas.The chief guest suggested the participating farmers to ensure proper variety selection, appropriate care and proper post-harvest management in order to produce fruits profitably."To be a successful agricultural entrepreneur, one must regularly learn about the latest modern agricultural technology," he added.Acting Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region, Krishibid Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Director of the DAE for Kurigram district Krishibid Biplob Kumar Mohant and Horticulturist Hena Nasreen, among others, were present.