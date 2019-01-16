Govt proposes 15% special pay allowance for armed forces

The government has proposed 15% further increase in salaries for all the ranks of the armed forces aimed at compensating minimal or no increase in their salaries during past two years and ending disparities in pay structures.



The Ministry of Finance has moved the summary for the consideration of the federal cabinet, which is based on recommendation by the Pay and Pension Commission, according to a senior official of the ministry.



Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to place the summary in the next cabinet meeting, according to a summary that the federal cabinet will take up on Tuesday. The finance ministry has proposed "grant of special allowance 2021 at the rate of 15% of the running basic pay to all the ranks of the armed forces with effect from 1-07-2021". "The total (financial) impact would be Rs38 billion per annum," according to the finance ministry. The government has already budgeted the amount.



This will bring the total increase in the salaries of the armed forces to 25% after including 10% ad-hoc allowance that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had announced in his budget speech for civilian and armed forces employees. The Ministry of Finance has also separately notified 10% ad-hoc allowance for the civil employees.

