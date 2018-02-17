Govt plans university-based tech innovation hubs

Govt plans university-based tech innovation hubsSharesRejaul Karim Byron and Mahmudul HasanUniversity-going students aspiring to be tech-entrepreneurs are set to get a shot in the arm as the government is planning to create innovation hubs at both public and private universities to develop digital entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems.Primarily seven universities will be selected as the hubs where interested students will be shortlisted, selected and trained and then facilitated with funds and office space to start their own business.A proposal of the ICT ministry will be placed at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval today.The implementing agency, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, already received names of 19 universities from the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.Universities which can facilitate spaces of 3,000 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft will be eligible for the innovation hub, a high official of the authority told The Daily Star.If the project is approved, a campaign will be carried out to generate interest among students of the selected universities about the initiative.After an initial selection, a group of students will be taught about business models, making commercially viable products and its markets.Then, eligible students will get funds from different projects of World Bank, International Development Association, start-up projects, the ICT ministry and other private business entities and housed at different high-tech parks.The Tk 353.06 crore project will also take up initiatives such as establishment of an environmentally friendly "Janata Tower Software Technology Park-2" in the vicinity of Software Technology Park in Janata Tower at Karwan Bazar in the capital.Other plans include creation of start-up facilities in four software technology parks and establishment of four labs as common facilities to be used by various institutions.It is also aimed at creating skilled manpower for conducting innovation activities in software parks, connecting investors with start-ups, informing and engaging the public about start-ups and innovation activities and renovating the existing building of Janata Tower Software Park as an attractive software park installing various facilities.Of the cost, Tk 98.06 crore will come from government sources and the rest Tk 255 crore from World Bank as a loan.The project will take necessary steps to operate a university-centric innovation hub and provide start-up facilities to new entrepreneurs.According to experts, these innovation hubs could play a pivotal role to make vibrant the high-tech parks which are failing to meet expectations."It's a good move in principle. However, universities should be selected based on their capacity. Besides, innovation hubs should be well supervised," Fouzul Kabir Khan, a former secretary to the government and large project specialist, told The Daily Star yesterday."If you locate these hubs at a university which has no capacity, that will be a loss project," he said.The government is setting up over 28 high-tech parks to create an investment-friendly environment and create employment through the growth and development of information technology-based industries.It also plans to create high-tech parks in 64 districts.Janata Tower Software Technology Park in Dhaka, Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazipur, Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jessore, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center in Natore and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi has already become operational.