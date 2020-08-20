Govt plans to revitalise ICT sector

The government has taken a series of mid-term plans to help flourish the information communication and technology (ICT) sector. Under the plans, there will be solar-powered base stations in remote areas of the country while modern telecommunication facilities will be increased through strengthening network coverage, according to a government document. It said the 4G coverage and service will be spread to the union level in addition to taking steps to start the activities of setting up of 5G network. More importantly, initiatives will be taken to implement the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) under the plan, the document read. The NEIR system solution would be like a centralised database registry of all mobile devices, which keeps information about all the mobile gadgets within the country using all the Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and Equipment Identity Register (EIR). The information about the unregistered devices can also be detected by the operator's network. The advantage in having the NEIR is that it will empower each network operator to restrict or prevent the operation of any given mobile handset throughout all MNO's network that are linked to it. According to the document, priority will be given for the modernisation and expansion of spectrum monitoring management. As per the Vision 2021, the country will be turned into 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021, the document also read. The Information and Communication Division is implementing various projects and programmes like setting up hi-tech parks, producing skilled manpower through ICT, establishing digital literacy centres and digital content industries, and stimulus packages for ICT sector. The division is implementing these for ensuring universal usage after digital transformation. The government has also taken a scheme titled 'Formulation of e-government master plan for Digital Bangladesh project' for skilled and effective implementation of the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision. Once fully rolled out, this will make government processes, services and management, access to information, and service delivery more efficient. Steps would be taken for setting up 20 hi-tech parks at different parts of the country. Post and Telecommunications Division has taken steps for expanding the areas of services to citizens through strengthening telecommunication facilities and increasing tele-density and tele-services. According to the document, measurers have been taken to implement various projects and programmes to develop infrastructures and other facilities for providing citizen services through mobile or e-banking and high-speed internet. Private television channels have already started broadcasting their programmes through Bangabandhu-1 satellite. To increase the bandwidth capacity, Bangladesh has joined SEA-ME-WE-5 submarine cable consortium beside SEA-ME-WE-4, which will be launched by 2023. The second submarine cable has been inserted from Kuakata. Source