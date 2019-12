Govt plans to install floating solar panels on dam

They will help reduce evaporation of water, generate clean electricityThe government is working hard on eliminating circular debt in the power production and supply sector as the pace of increase in the debt has gone down to only Rs 10-11 billion a month from the previous Rs39 billion per month, the Power Division minister said.“By December 2020, the country’s circular debt will drop to zero,” said Omar Ayub KhanHe announced that the government was planning to install floating solar panels on the country’s big water reservoirs and along canals in a bid to generate thousands of megawatts of clean energy.This is part of the government’s plan to give priority to an increase in the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix.He revealed that floating solar panels would be installed on Tarbela Mangla ,, GhaziBarotha and Khanpur reservoirs besides canals. “It will not only help to reduce evaporation of water but will also generate electricity,” the minister emphasised.