Govt plans to extend general election for another year: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the current administration is considering to extend the general elections for another year.The PDM leader blasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while speaking to journalists in the provincial capital of Balochistan, claiming that the latter is to blame for plunging the nation into chaos.Maulana Fazl cleared the air regarding the likelihood of holding talks with Imran Khan by saying, "Now it is not simple to hold talks with Imran because of his deeds of creating animosity in the country."Claiming that the PDM-led government saved the country while it was close to default.Fazl said that the decision to file a no-confidence vote against KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, would be made after consulting the provincial parliamentary party.PDM) and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman said that he wanted a friendly relationship with the US and Europe instead of their slavery.Addressing a public gathering in Quetta, Fazl while expressing concerns over Balochistan’s development situation said that despite having rich in minerals and gold the people are being neglected by the political leadership.Fazl said that global powers interfere in a country’s political and defence matters to bring their favourites into the system, adding that they want friendly relationships with the US and Europe instead of slaveries.Earlier on Tuesday, the PDM chief called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad.Sources privy to the matter said that both bigwigs met to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that the government is focusing on improving the country’s economic condition and soon the centre will provide relief to the masses.Taking a shot at deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PDM chief stated that he wants to create chaos in the country by dissolving assemblies.While both leaders ruled out the PTI chief’s demand for early elections in the country and vowed not to accept any pressure.Earlier on Monday, the PDM chief during a media talk in Peshawar while highlighting the western hypocrisy over Indian brutal actions said that the US has blind-sided itself from the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, adding that Our Parliament has supremacy and the right to legislate, no power in the world is allowed to pressurize Pakistan’s interior sovereignty.Fazl said that they want to be considered equals in relations with the world, adding that Pakistan’s welfare is its top priority in its foreign policy. KPK has been ‘ruined’ and they will make every potential effort to stabilise the economy.The JUI-F chief while taking a jibe at the deposed premier Imran Khan said that he is trying to hide his failed 10-year plan while ignoring the KP province masses, adding that every decision Khan had taken led to the destruction of the economy