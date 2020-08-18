Govt plans big to upgrade road infrastructure

The government has taken a plan to increase the allocation for the transport and communications sector to Tk77,365 crore in FY2022-23, with an average 14.65% increase each year. The government is giving the utmost importance to road connectivity, as it believes a developed and well-connected transport system is a prerequisite to elevating the country to a developed one by 2041. According to a government document, the allocation for the sector in the 2020-21 fiscal year is Tk 58,488 crore, as compared to Tk64,579 crore in FY2019-20. Official sources said the allocation in the current fiscal year was cut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government has announced 19 stimulus packages worth Tk1.03 lakh crore, for various sectors, which is 3.7% of the GDP for FY2019-20. The allocation for FY2021-22 will be Tk 70,733 crore for the road transport sector. The government has spent Tk 40,076 crore in 2017-18 fiscal year for the transport and communications sector, while the allocation for FY2018-19 was Tk 46,888 crore. The government has taken a mid-term plan to upgrade all the national highways of the country to four-lane ones, alongside constructing bridges and culverts. The Bridges Division is already implementing various projects such as the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River, Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Dhaka Subway andDhaka East West Elevated Expressway. As of March 2020, about 80% of the construction work on the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project has been completed, the document says. Aiming to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041, the Road Transport and Highways Division has taken steps to upgrade all important highways to four-lanes or more. This division has also taken 10 projects for widening 1,140km of regional highways and another 10 projects for widening and maintaining the standard of district highways. Besides, the government gives immense importance to the railway sector as well as to transforming railways into a pro-people and modern mass transportation system. In this regard, the government is implementing a 30-year masterplan (2016-2045) involving Tk 5.54 lakh crore. Under a mid-term plan, the Railways Ministry has taken an initiative for constructing new rail lines and bridges, rehabilitating existing rail lines and bridges, as well as constructing and remodeling new station yards. The document mentions that the Ministry of Shipping has taken numerous plans and projects, aiming to make internal and foreign trade competitive and cost-effective through developing inland waterways, sea and land ports, important channels and necessary infrastructure on a priority basis. Steps have also been taken for introducing naval traffic management and information management, also under a mid-term plan. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has prioritized upgrading civil aviation to international standards to ensure safe and reliable transport for passengers, tourists and cargo. Steps are also being taken to improve the standard and ability of domestic and international airports, according to the official document. https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...pXVJ__D1e8Lg6FmQmy7bf3y64jxeyDDFJzXd2JfBFaYRY