Govt plan to put HEC under education ministry

Goodbye HEC
Goodbye HEC - Selection on goodbye merit-goodbye scholarships-goodbye quality of degrees-full welcome to politics on HEC control-full welcome to HEC under Political Education Minister-now the troubles are over because now All the children of political ministers, relatives will study on HEC scholarships outside on merit - don't go far. You'll remember a few years ago when the selection of Commonwealth UK Masters, PhD was with the Ministry of Education and we merit lists. We used to keep searching, then the situation got better after controlling the HEC - instead of the relatives of the ministers, the general public also started to go. Now keep an eye on the quality and degrees of the universities-because soon after this political control. Hehe our name is going to be lit all over the world-B Reddy

You used to be angry at the political deployments in universities. Now let's see how far the matter will go after the HEC's political control and now you won't even talk about the funds. Earlier he used to be the Chairman of the Ministry of Education. Watch the monkey distribution of the funds of the poor HEC under the subordinate.
Even Zardari and Nawaz could not shake it after the autonomy of the HEC in K-whether it was a verification of fake degrees or HEC has the matter of control of the foreign funds of World Bank, ADB. - But you have to appreciate the government that controlled it-whatever it is, this institution has been working free from political interference since-you can object to its previous performance but not political interference It was equal -
I don't understand how to stop my grief and anger.

We should be glad that the HEC will perform as badly as it is especially in scholarships, the same people will turn to our (scholarship network)-but what to do, this country is our own and you too and H Everyone's success is in the development and autonomy of EC, yours, this country, mine, all of us -
That's why I'm sharing with you at this time of night-so that why I'm jealous alone, you guys are also worried about me.
Wow government wow, wow education minister wow
Good bye HEC
1617891264624.png
 
The incredible thing is that the nation has been so desensitized through systematic illiteracy and mental subjugation, that there is nobody left to raise voice against this. The liberals want the common people to remain below them and for Pakistan to become a slave state to America, so they won't say anything. The common man has no idea what is happening. This is show you gradually destroy an entire country from within.
@Goenitz can you provide a link for that picture you posted?
@Goenitz this Dawn article seems to contradict what the topic of this thread says:

www.dawn.com

Govt okays revised HEC ordinance

The education ministry and ministry of law have okayed new changes and the summary has been moved to the cabinet for approval.
www.dawn.com
Asked about media reports that in new ordinance, HEC has placed under the administrative control of ministry of education, he said: “There is no truth in such reports.” The minister said only some minute changes were made. He said that even ministry has no role in the appointment of the HEC executive director.
its already done .... President has approved the Ordinance ....

worst of the worst decision of current government .....
 
CriticalThought said:
The incredible thing is that the nation has been so desensitized through systematic illiteracy and mental subjugation, that there is nobody left to raise voice against this.
What is wrong with this decision? Don't all matters related to education fall under that ministry - or should?
 
