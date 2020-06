Govt opposes its own bill extending free air travel to families of parliamentarians

The said bill was moved in the National Assembly (NA) by the government on March 9, 2020 by the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and later transferred to senate as Money Bill.

In Senate, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan laid a copy of the Money Bill on June 5, 2020 and referred to Standing Committee on Finance for consideration.

The committee recommended to the NA that this bill may be passed without any amendment.



It said that there has been a persistent demand by the parliamentarians to extend the utility of 25 air tickets to their family members as well. Therefore, vouchers of equal value in lieu of admissible 25 business class open return air tickets were proposed to be issued to the parliamentarians, which may be utilised by their family members as well.



Section 10 further says that every parliamentarian will be provided such vouchers valuing Rs300,000 per year, that would enable them to travel within Pakistan at any time without payment of any fair by air or by rail.