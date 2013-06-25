What's new

Govt offers to clear outstanding dues of IPPs

Govt offers to clear outstanding dues of IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The government has offered to release Rs450 billion to clear outstanding bills of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in a bid to get rid of the mounting circular debt of the power sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s power sector is currently faced with approximately Rs2.4 trillion in circular debt, while the total overdue bill of IPPs stands at Rs700 billion. Of these IPPs, 47 who had earlier signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the government had outstanding dues worth Rs400 billion till November 30, 2020.

According to sources, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, in a meeting with the representatives of IPPs, has presented a plan to resolve the circular debt issue in the power sector by offering a three part instalment plan within a span of one year. “IPPs are expected to share their response to the offer in the next few days,” sources added.

Sources said that the government has offered to pay one-third of the outstanding amount in January, one-third in June, and one-third in December.

On the same note, IPPs have proposed to clear one-third of their outstanding bills in cash and two-thirds in the form of PIBs.
Sources further said that the government wants to revise Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with private sector IPPs in line with MoUs, which the two sides had signed in August.

They added that the representatives of IPPs and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will hold a meeting for the finalisation of amendments in February.

Officials of the power division, on condition of anonymity, said that negotiations in this regard are underway. “Various proposals are under consideration. However, no consensus has so far been reached.”

Implementation Committee Agrees on Payment Method to Clear Outstanding Dues of IPPs

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here today.


Secretary Ministry of Energy briefed the ECC about the detailed report by the Implementation Committee regarding conversion of MoUs into Agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) to devise a payment mechanism for clearing outstanding payables.

The ECC commended the efforts made by the Implementation Committee and acknowledged the input of all concerned, including Federal Minister for Energy, Federal Minister for Planning, SAPM on Power, Finance Division, Chairman Federal Land Commission, SAPM FBR, Governor SBP, among others in working out a viable payment mechanism with the IPPs.

The Implementation Committee has agreed on the payment mechanism with the 46 IPPs to clear the outstanding dues as of November 30, 2020.

This new mechanism will eventually save approximately Rs. 836 billion for the government over the average life of the projects. The ECC approved the report of the Implementation Committee with a direction to present the same before Cabinet for final approval.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) presented a summary regarding the procurement of Video Analytics Surveillance (VAS) system for proper monitoring of the production and sale of sugar in compliance with the directive of the Prime Minister.

The ECC approved an allocation of Rs. 350 million as a Technical Supplementary Grant for installation of the most optimal VAS solution at the sugar mills’ premises during the current crushing season as requested by the FBR.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood, SAPM on Power, Tabish Gauhar, Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqir, Chairman FBR and Chairman Board of Investment, participated in the meeting.

