Govt Offers Share in Power to Taliban, Demands Take Over of Cities to Stop

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Afghan government has offered Taliban share in power, and has demanded immediate halt to attacks on cities in new peace plan, country’s news channel 1TV quoted its sources as saying.

Taking over a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, the Taliban have now reached the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul. The city is the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents, and lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway.


This comes in less than a week as US-led foreign forces pull out of the country. We look at their growing offensive. “The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city — the governor’s office, the police headquarters and the prison,” Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, was quoted as saying by AFP

 
Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
This is insincere Ghani needs to step down let a new interim gov't arrive. His the major problem and he backtracked on Taliban's first deal and what kind of power-sharing we talking about here there is no clarity
 
