What's new

Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,640
-6
13,250
Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export

ECONOMY

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 05:31 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export

The government has announced a 20% cash incentive on the export of processed meat to encourage exports of the high-demand food item. In a notification on Monday (19 September), the Foreign Exchange Operation Department under the Bangladesh Bank stated that the facility will be applicable...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export


The government has announced a 20% cash incentive on the export of processed meat to encourage exports of the high-demand food item.

In a notification on Monday (19 September), the Foreign Exchange Operation Department under the Bangladesh Bank stated that the facility will be applicable throughout the current fiscal year till 30 June next year.

The government will also maintain incentives ranging from 1% to a maximum of 20% on exports of 43 items in the current fiscal, the notification added.

Besides, in the current financial year 2022-23, the market of "New Product/New Market (Textile Sector) Expansion Assistance sector has been upgraded to (America/Canada/EU excluding UK)". The previous market list did not include the EU market.

www.tbsnews.net

Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export

The government has announced a 20% cash incentive on the export of processed meat to encourage exports of the high-demand food item. In a notification on Monday (19 September), the Foreign Exchange Operation Department under the Bangladesh Bank stated that the facility will be applicable...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh Govt. Plans Extra Cash Incentive for Non-Cotton RMG Exports
Replies
0
Views
224
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Apparel exports to Europe, US may surge by $54b by 2030: Research
Replies
5
Views
210
Nergal
Nergal
B
India urges Bangladesh to resume meat import
2
Replies
16
Views
727
Rushd Alam
Rushd Alam
B
Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC
Replies
5
Views
198
PadmaBridge
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom