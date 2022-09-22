Black_cats
Dec 31, 2010
Govt offers 20% incentives on processed meat export
19 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 05:31 pm
The government has announced a 20% cash incentive on the export of processed meat to encourage exports of the high-demand food item.
In a notification on Monday (19 September), the Foreign Exchange Operation Department under the Bangladesh Bank stated that the facility will be applicable throughout the current fiscal year till 30 June next year.
The government will also maintain incentives ranging from 1% to a maximum of 20% on exports of 43 items in the current fiscal, the notification added.
Besides, in the current financial year 2022-23, the market of "New Product/New Market (Textile Sector) Expansion Assistance sector has been upgraded to (America/Canada/EU excluding UK)". The previous market list did not include the EU market.
