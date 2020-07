Children wearing facemasks walk with a goat in Rawalpindi on July 22. — AFP



The government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, July 31 (Friday) to August 2 (Sunday) will be public holidays.









A notification issued by the ministry and quoting the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee’s decision said the month of Zilhaj would commence on July 23 (today) as the moon had not been sighted.



Earlier in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had On Tuesday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 1 (Saturday).A notification issued by the ministry and quoting the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee’s decision said the month of Zilhaj would commence on July 23 (today) as the moon had not been sighted.Earlier in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the nation to mark Eidul Azha with simplicity and take precautionary measures so that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country do not rise again.

"

The virus spreads rapidly when a large number of people gather,

" he had said, adding that "

carelessness"