Govt mulls ‘military offensive’ against TTP

Tomcats

Tomcats

Jan 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD:
Amid an upsurge in terrorist attacks, the country’s civil and military leadership is undertaking a major policy review in order to stem the tide of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), officials familiar with the development told The Express Tribune.

The rise in the TTP-sponsored attacks has pushed the authorities concerned to revisit the strategy pursued by the previous government.

Official sources say closed door discussions are ongoing and major decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks. A meeting of the National Security Committee is likely to be convened to debate and take the crucial measures against the renewed threat from the TTP.

“The situation in certain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the tribal districts, has deteriorated to the extent that a major military offensive is not ruled out,” an official while speaking on condition of anonymity admitted.

“The talks with the TTP are no longer taking place and the return of militants as part of an earlier understanding will have to be reversed,” the official added.

Officials conceded that the policy of talking with the TTP has backfired and the terror outfit had used the talks to regroup. “It was a big mistake and has to be rectified,” said another official.

There has been a 51 per cent increase in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The suicide attack in Islamabad on Friday was first after several years highlighting the renewed threat posed by TTP.

“Indications are and the situation is such that Pakistan can launch a military offensive against the TTP,” commented Dr Asfand Yar Mir, counter-terrorism expert associated with the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

"Apart from the military offensive, Pakistan may also consider the option of cross-border operations against the TTP," Mir said, adding that the TTP leadership was operating out of Afghanistan with impunity.

Pakistan hoped that the return of the Afghan Taliban would help eradicate the TTP threat. But contrary to those expectations, there has been a spike in the TTP-sponsored attacks.

Since the Taliban takeover, around 420 terrorist attacks were recorded in Pakistan. In three months alone, the banned TTP claimed responsibility for 141 attacks. This despite the fact that in June, the TTP announced an indefinite ceasefire. The TTP ended the truce on November 28, accusing Pakistan for violating the terms of engagements.

Observers believe that Pakistan took the TTP threat lightly and seeking a peace deal with the dreaded group was a major mistake. As part of the confidence-building measure, Pakistani authorities allowed hundreds of TTP militants to return home. The terror outfit like the past used talks and ceasefire to regroup.

Official circles are concerned over the deteriorating law and order situation in K-P districts and all options are on the table to deal with the situation.

Govt mulls ‘military offensive’ against TTP | The Express Tribune

Major policy review underway amid upsurge in terror attacks
L

lightning F57

Feb 28, 2022
After all these years the government and military must know bases and hide outs of TTP, BLA. They should be targeted directly in Afghanistan and Iran with a short warning window given to both countries out of courtesy. These bases networks need total destruction for the terrorism to be stemmed.
 
Horse_Rider

Nov 24, 2022
ISLAMABAD:
Amid an upsurge in terrorist attacks, the country’s civil and military leadership is undertaking a major policy review in order to stem the tide of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), officials familiar with the development told The Express Tribune.


Govt mulls ‘military offensive’ against TTP | The Express Tribune

Major policy review underway amid upsurge in terror attacks
There's NO "mulling" anything. There is "WHEN" this operation will begin. I've said it three days ago, the blood of our shaheeds from the CTD event is about to avenge, and avenge HARD! It's time India's "two hostile borders" strategy is put to an end for good. We don't stop the snake, the breeding season is in full swing, we'd have to deal with a whole breed later. The terrorist snakes need to be crushed, no compromise.
 
Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Pakistan can't do anything at this stage. It is the 11th hour. Mulling in Pakistani idiom often means US approval.

When the time was right to remove TTP scourge nothing was done. The TTP was allowed to flee Pakistan and settle in US/NATO led Afghanistan. We all remember Nuristan and other places where the TTP was provided safehavens. Today the TTP had ample time to recruit and reorganise. The attacks that are currently taking place shows how confident TTP has become.
 
Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
they need to use drones day and night 100s of drones at border and inside afghanistan .only drone make them scared .
 
CLUMSY

Jul 23, 2021
Cross border strikes are definitely needed. Not just limited airstrikes near the border and stuff. As much as can be done to destroy TTP/IEA infrastructure to reduce their capabilities without going broke everywhere inside afghanistan that can be reached.
 
Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Remember the time when PDF used to get so upset at the drone strikes done by the evil Uncle Sam? Do we want to go back to that?
that was bad idea . you know very well why it was bad . USA was killing more civilians then terrorists simply because the way they were using drone was stupid . they give chips to local spies to instal on targets . and local spies start using these chips to take revanges and some cases they were paid to do so . another issue was USA was unaware of locals and sometime hit marriages and madrasas even damn girgas .
 
Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
LOL The Pakistani army didn't use drones when it was being swarmed by attacks during the height of WoT. To expect the Pakistani army to utilise drones now is wishful thinking.
 
Horse_Rider

Nov 24, 2022
LOL The Pakistani army didn't use drones when it was being swarmed by attacks during the height of WoT. To expect the Pakistani army to utilise drones now is wishful thinking.
And WHEN exactly was this? You seem to know SO MUCH about our army's operations! Please enlighten us. We have political fanboys on here tasked to derail every thread of value to the Pakistani state.
 
Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
The decades that I have spent on various Pakistani defence forums I have encouraged the same. Now the hairs on my head have turned white and I still advocate the use of drones. I can tell you from experience. This won't happen.
same here . any other country have faced the issues we faced from afghanistan have kicked all afghans and seal the border forever not even birds will allowed to cross . look at arabs did to arabs on borders wven they have same religion language culture and almost everything still not a single yemni was able to cross in KSA and Oman as refugee from land borders . jordan kicked all or syrian and palastinens . lebnon whom allowed both in is destroyed . only a brainless will think millions of afghans in pakistan borders are opened thousands crossign day night and there will be peace in paksitan . its seems establishment do not want peace in pakistan otherwise they can seal it like indian border .
 

