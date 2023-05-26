What's new

Govt Mulls Importing One-Third Of Crude Oil Demand From Russia

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
We aim to establish a similar energy corridor with Central Asia as we do with the Gulf nations’​

State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik has said that the government is planning to buy one-third of Pakistan’s total crude oil demand from Russia.

The government has negotiated a comprehensive energy security deal with Russia, which would cover several areas of the country’s energy supply, the state minister told journalists after attending an event in Karachi.

The minister said, “We aim to establish a similar energy corridor with Central Asia as we do with the Gulf nations.”

He insisted that this would lower energy costs countrywide and aid in the growth of industrial clusters and value-added activities in the agricultural industry.

Malik declined to reveal the business transaction when questioned about the lower price of the imported Russian crude oil, citing contractual responsibilities.

He said that the government wants to import 18–20 percent of all of its crude oil from Russia in the hopes that doing so will significantly reduce the cost of petroleum products for citizens to purchase.

He added that the agreement with Russia was clearly crafted within four to five months and would ease the burden on the general public by lowering domestic oil costs.

Earlier during the occasion, Malik stated that a thorough energy security deal covering many facets of the country’s energy supply will be finished by the end of this year.

He said that it will include information on where LNG and crude oil are obtained, how they are moved around the country, and how customers are provided with them.

He said the deal would encompass energy imports from other countries as well as Russia and the Central Asian States.

The minister said that the government wants to attract fresh investment and integrate it into the global value chain. He said that Pakistan is a trustworthy nation and a gateway to Central Asia. “We want to convey to the world that Pakistan is the best place to realize Central Asia’s untapped oil and gas potential,” he added.

Malik said the government has also completed the national refinery policy, which would result in an investment of $10 billion in the refining industry. The details of the $10 billion investment plan, which will be unveiled very soon by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, cannot now be divulged, he added.
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Pakistan must provide a roadmap for fossil free power generation by 2050. The environmental cost cannot be offset by Pakistan's miserable economy.

Countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey must be at the forefront of appreciable climate efforts.
 
H

Hexlor

Aug 16, 2022
I thought we couldn't refine Russian oil. What happened? Did Showbaz and Mister 10% snap their fingers and magically made Russian oil useable?

It's a shame these crooks couldn't bless us with their magic in 2022 when IK was securing a wheat and oil deal with Russia. PDM's delay only cost us a loss of a few Billion $, increased inflation, lower exports, industry shut down, and millions of job losses.
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Oct 4, 2008
El Sidd said:
Pakistan must provide a roadmap for fossil free power generation by 2050. The environmental cost cannot be offset by Pakistan's miserable economy.

Countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey must be at the forefront of appreciable climate efforts.
Click to expand...
Where will we get the money from to go fossil-free? Both Solar and Wind (including Hybrid) solutions are very expensive. Hydro works only when flow is favourable and Nuclear is dangerous and expensive initially.

Hexlor said:
I thought we couldn't refine Russian oil. What happened? Did Showbaz and Mister 10% snap their fingers and magically made Russian oil useable?

It's a shame these crooks couldn't bless us with their magic in 2022 when IK was securing a wheat and oil deal with Russia. PDM's delay only cost us a loss of a few Billion $, increased inflation, lower exports, industry shut down, and millions of job losses.
Click to expand...
When people lie for political aims, they do their country a great disservice.

The myth and propaganda that Imran Khan was securing an Oil deal with Russia needs to stop now with sufficient evidence from the horse's mouth that there was no such consideration by Russia. And 1 letter of intention of interest, without a response or follow-up, does not constitute 'securing a deal'! What you should rather say is that the PDM should have picked up where IK left off and then should have followed the matter up even more strongly when India and China secured great deals.
 
nomi007

nomi007

Jan 11, 2010
El Sidd said:
Pakistan must provide a roadmap for fossil free power generation by 2050. The environmental cost cannot be offset by Pakistan's miserable economy.

Countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey must be at the forefront of appreciable climate efforts.
Click to expand...
2050 tak we will be like any african country without rule of law. 4th gen of PDM will ruled on us.
 
H

Hexlor

Aug 16, 2022
Mav3rick said:
The myth and propaganda that Imran Khan was securing an Oil deal with Russia needs to stop now with sufficient evidence from the horse's mouth that there was no such consideration by Russia. And 1 letter of intention of interest, without a response or follow-up, does not constitute 'securing a deal'! What you should rather say is that the PDM should have picked up where IK left off and then should have followed the matter up even more strongly when India and China secured great deals.
Click to expand...
Does it occur to you that the deal was off precisely because PDM took over? Unless you believe multi-billion dollar deals are done in a single day, it's PDM's fault that they couldn't secure the deal after PTI made it clear to Russia that Pakistan is interested in working with them. Also why were PDM aligned media outlets reporting that Pakistan can't use/refine Russian oil? The number of different excuses PDM was using for why this deal isn't going ahead was embarrassing. All while China and India were gobbling up and reselling Russian oil.

In December 2022 Bilawal said that Pakistan isn't "pursuing or receiving discounted Russian oil", yet here we are a year late from when PTI initiated dialogue with Russia and PDM is still mulling whether or not it should mass import from Russia. If you want to defend this utter incompetence and sabotage then go ahead.

This is why you don't overthrow a government mid-term,
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Mav3rick said:
Where will we get the money from to go fossil-free? Both Solar and Wind (including Hybrid) solutions are very expensive. Hydro works only when flow is favourable and Nuclear is dangerous and expensive initially.
Click to expand...
Pakistan can offset some of these costs through defining a circular economy. The only cost friendly hybrid solution for Pakistan is nuclear with renewables. The environmental and healthcare expenditure of fossil fuel will break the camels back.
nomi007 said:
2050 tak we will be like any african country without rule of law. 4th gen of PDM will ruled on us.
Click to expand...

These dynasties have more incentives than even government of Pakistan when it comes to investing in the power sector.
 

