Govt Mulls Importing One-Third Of Crude Oil Demand From Russia

Mav3rick said: The myth and propaganda that Imran Khan was securing an Oil deal with Russia needs to stop now with sufficient evidence from the horse's mouth that there was no such consideration by Russia. And 1 letter of intention of interest, without a response or follow-up, does not constitute 'securing a deal'! What you should rather say is that the PDM should have picked up where IK left off and then should have followed the matter up even more strongly when India and China secured great deals.

Does it occur to you that the deal was off precisely because PDM took over? Unless you believe multi-billion dollar deals are done in a single day, it's PDM's fault that they couldn't secure the deal after PTI made it clear to Russia that Pakistan is interested in working with them. Also why were PDM aligned media outlets reporting that Pakistan can't use/refine Russian oil? The number of different excuses PDM was using for why this deal isn't going ahead was embarrassing. All while China and India were gobbling up and reselling Russian oil.In December 2022 Bilawal said that Pakistan isn't "pursuing or receiving discounted Russian oil", yet here we are a year late from when PTI initiated dialogue with Russia and PDM is still mulling whether or not it should mass import from Russia. If you want to defend this utter incompetence and sabotage then go ahead.This is why you don't overthrow a government mid-term,