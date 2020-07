Malik Asad

Updated 23 Jul, 2020





ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for appointment of state counsel for Indian spy, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, to implement the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding his conviction.









The defence secretary and Judge Advocate General (JAG) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) have been impleaded as respondents in the petition that urged the IHC to appoint the counsel to review and reconsider the military court verdict in accordance with the ICJ decision.



According to the petition, Commander Jadhav of the Indian Navy illegally entered Pakistan on March 3, 2016, and was arrested by the Pakistani authorities in a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel, Balochistan. The naval commander confessed to his association with the Indian intelligence agency, RAW, and involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in different parts of Balochistan and Sindh. After a trial in a military court, the RAW agent was sentenced to death on April 10, 2017. The ICJ in its July 2019 ruling had asked Pakistan to grant consular access to India and called for effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav case. The government filed the petition through the law and justice secretary after the agent of India's intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Indian government avoided the remedy made available to them by the federation for filing a review petition against his death sentence.