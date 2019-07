The government seems to be countering its anti-polythene initiatives by introducing what many called ‘bizarre’ baggage rules at the country’s airport.Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) has issued a notification on July 18th making it mandatory for all the check-in baggage to be wrapped with plastic sheets.According to the notification, the baggage of all domestic and international passengers will be plastic-wrapped before going to the scanning counters of Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs.The notification available with ProPakistani mentioned that price for the wrapping will be charged Rs. 50 per bag and it will be effective immediately