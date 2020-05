Govt lockdown package frees farmers from mandi monopoly, strips essentials of stock limits



New Delhi: The Modi government announced major reforms in the agriculture sector, including freeing farmers frommonopoly, as it continued to unveil the contours of its Rs 20 lakh crore lockdown relief package At a press conference Friday, the third in as many days with regard to the package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to exclude cereals, edible oils, oil seeds, pulses, onions and potato.