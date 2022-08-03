Govt likely to arrest PTI top brass Govt likely to arrest PTI top brass

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on PTI’s prohibited funding case, the incumbent government is likely to arrest PTI’s leadership.Sources privy to the matter said that the ruling alliance in the opinion of legal experts decided to take legal action against Imran Khan’s disqualification while the party’s leadership will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them.FIA and other relevant organizations will take action simultaneously across Pakistan under the 12-point charge sheet of the Election Commission, several charges against Imran Kha, sources added.Sources said that action will also be taken against Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, former senior minister of Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Najeeb Haroon, Samar Ali Khan, former MPA Seema Zia, Aamir Kayani, Saifullah Niazi, Dr Humayun Mohmand, Colonel (Rt. ) Younis Ali Raza, Tariq Sheikh, Sardar Azhar Tariq.It has been decided to conduct an investigation involving 4 employees of PTI Central Secretariat, Tahiraqebal, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Rafiq, while legal action will also be taken against 6 members of the Central Finance Board.