Govt lifts ban on export of Tyvek Suits, antimalarial drugs

BySeptember 15, 202051With the removal of restrictions on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, sanitizers etc, the government on Tuesday has also lifted the ban on the export of Tyvek Suits and the anti-malarial drugs, including Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine.According to details, this decision was undertaken in the federal cabinet meeting on a summary initiated by the Ministry of commerce.At the beginning of Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan in March 2020, the federal cabinet imposed a ban on the export of various items of PPE as well as anti-malarial drugs, which were being used as a part of treatment for Covid-19.