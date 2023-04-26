Govt lie on Swat Blast !

کبل سوات دھماکے کے حوالے سے زخمی اہلکار کا انکشاف سی ٹی ڈی تھانہ کے جس کمرے میں بارودی مواد رکھا جاتا ہے اس میں بجلی کا کنکشن پہلے ہی سے منقطع تھا، بارودی مواد والا کمرہ مرکزی عمارت سے ہٹ کر بنایا گیا تھا برآمد شدہ بارودی مواد کمرے میں پہنچانے سے پہلے بم ڈسپوزل سکواڈ کے ذریعے ناکارہ بنایا جاتا ہے، زخمی اہلکار کا ویڈیو بیان سامنے آگیا. منقول



Disclosure of the injured officer regarding the Kabul Swat blast The electricity connection was already disconnected in the room where the explosives are kept at the CTD police station. The explosives room was built off the main building Recovered explosives are defused by the bomb disposal squad before being transported to the room, the injured official said. The video statement came out.