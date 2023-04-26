What's new

Govt lie on Swat Blast !

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650826992252600321


کبل سوات دھماکے کے حوالے سے زخمی اہلکار کا انکشاف سی ٹی ڈی تھانہ کے جس کمرے میں بارودی مواد رکھا جاتا ہے اس میں بجلی کا کنکشن پہلے ہی سے منقطع تھا، بارودی مواد والا کمرہ مرکزی عمارت سے ہٹ کر بنایا گیا تھا برآمد شدہ بارودی مواد کمرے میں پہنچانے سے پہلے بم ڈسپوزل سکواڈ کے ذریعے ناکارہ بنایا جاتا ہے، زخمی اہلکار کا ویڈیو بیان سامنے آگیا. منقول

Disclosure of the injured officer regarding the Kabul Swat blast The electricity connection was already disconnected in the room where the explosives are kept at the CTD police station. The explosives room was built off the main building Recovered explosives are defused by the bomb disposal squad before being transported to the room, the injured official said. The video statement came out.
 

