Govt is preparing to bring a reference against judge | Azhar Siddique's entry in Maryam Nawaz case

He is Bhutto incarnate. In his last days, Bhutto as well went haywire going after any opposition whether inside or outside the party, and began using brute force. Leaders who begin living in a bubble surrounded by sycophants reach this end. Who cares what some two-bit guy on TV said. The kind of economic mess the country is in deserves the media waves, the leader's attention, not this crap. People used to gutter talk about Benazir, NS's daughter all the time. People got away with publishing filth like parliament say bazaar e husn tk in this country. There is simply no need to lose focus on things that actually matter. Fix the things that actually matter and then go after such rascals when you have all the time in the world.