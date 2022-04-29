What's new

Govt. initiated Mardum Shumari (Census) to prevent Elections this year

HaMoTZeMaS said:
Finally, Govt has taken bold step to prevent IK to have Elections this year.

Civil War is coming faster than our imaginations
Brace yourselves..

These crooks will do everything to Prevent Elections not matter what price the Pakistan State has to pay



@RescueRanger @waz @Menace2Society @Trango Towers @HRK
Finally! This will help bring a revolution in Islamabad soon. Good job imported govt 👍👍👍
 
Of course, they have come to stay for the full remaining term, and would do everything possible to achieve that goal, with the active assistance of the Establishment and judiciary.
 
Son of GIlani is now confirmed to meddle in Election for His father Gilani who is once convicted already...

But Wait

Father can go enjoy and Duck the Nation, while only His Son will be taken into account for meddling election for his Daddy

WTF courts are these...
 
They plan, and Allah-u Azimushshan plans too...

I think the "3m folks" in Islamabad are gonna settle the matters for good for those scums who are blind, deaf and dumb.....

Reis Erdo'an has flushed all such tutelage (junta from military, judiciary, bureaucracy, media, business, academia, NGOs, terrorists, fake clerics etc.) through the sewage in Turkey after the successful quashing of the coup. Insha'Allah it's IK's turn now....
 
HaMoTZeMaS said:
Finally, Govt has taken bold step to prevent IK to have Elections this year.

Civil War is coming faster than our imaginations
Brace yourselves..

These crooks will do everything to Prevent Elections no matter what price the Pakistan State has to pay



@RescueRanger @waz @Menace2Society @Trango Towers @HRK @ghazi52
It's inevitable massive tsunami of people will sweep these people away.
The anger is building to bursting point.
 
The idea has come from we all know who.

Everything is useless till Nov 29th, 2022.

Some powerful people have become personal with IK and they are using state resources to crush him while the country burns.

We can only hope that on Nov 30th, 2022 a new face who understands the sentiments of the people comes forward.
 

