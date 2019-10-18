What's new

Govt Inaugurates Pakistan’s First Prototype Shelter Home in Islamabad

Govt Inaugurates Pakistan’s First Prototype Shelter Home in Islamabad
Posted 6 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has upgraded the first prototype shelter home at Tarlai in Islamabad. The development came in response to PM Khan’s orders to revamp the Islamabad based Panahgahs last month.

The upgradation of the Tarlai shelter home was completed in less than a month. The facility now has improved infrastructure, better catering, and quality living standards for laborers, and daily wagers.
On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the newly overhauled facility. He was accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for the Ehsaas Program, Dr. Sania Nishtar.
Addressing laborers at the shelter home, the prime minister said that he wanted to serve the poor with quality and dignity.
He also interacted with laborers and daily wagers being served at the facility. Khan said that he has directed to remodel all shelter homes in the federal capital within three months.
After Islamabad, the government will remodel shelter homes across the country.
On August 9, the premier had approved the Panahgah Strategy to expand the scope of shelter homes.

Government should only be building passive houses, sustainable building and carbon zero green buildings.
 
