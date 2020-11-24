Govt has finalised anti-rape investigations, trial bill

Shahzad Akbar said in his Twitter message that the new law is aiming for expeditious investigations and trial through special courts, creating sex offenders register; the pronouncement of strict punishment and the protection of rape victims following the instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The legal team had been ordered to bring forward a comprehensive plan for keeping the identity of the child rape victims under secrecy besides ensuring to keep their future safe and secure.

