Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief

  • Defence Minister lauds President Alvi’s role in the appointment of next army chief.
  • He says president showed great political wisdom today.
  • Khawaja Asif maintains they should move towards economic recovery.
ISLAMABAD: In a positive gesture, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif appreciated President Arif Alvi’s role in the much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief.

Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, Asif said that the president showed great political wisdom today.

He maintained that they should move towards economic recovery during the rest of the tenure of the incumbent government.

Responding to a question, the defence minister said that when the president will perform as a PTI worker, they will criticise him but when he performs as president or supreme commander of the armed forces, they will appreciate him.

President approves PM's nominees for COAS, CJCSC

Earlier today, uncertainty surrounding key appointments in the military ended after President Arif Alvi signed the summary and approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

"President Dr Arif Alvi has promoted Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022. The President promoted Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022," said a statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

It added that the promotions and appointments have been made under article 243(4) (a) and (b) and Article 48(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Both articles are to be read with Sections 8-A and 8-D of the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

In this regard, the President has signed the summary received in his office, today.

Both — Gen Munir and General Mirza — met PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi, separately, after the confirmation of their appointment as the new chief of army staff and joint chief of staff committee.
