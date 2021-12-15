ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal cabinet welcomed the decision of the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad and asked the commission to issue tender (with required specifications) for purchasing the machines.
Presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting was also informed that 20 million people in the country had received just one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
To resolve the grievances of the protesting fishermen in Gwadar, the cabinet formed a committee comprising federal ministers Asad Umar and Zobaida Jalal.
The meeting approved a proposal to facilitate the officials of international NGOs involved in humanitarian activities in Afghanistan in acquiring Pakistani visas.
In a significant decision, the cabinet gave one year to change currency notes that had been discarded five years ago. Earlier, the cut-off date for their replacement was December 2016.
Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting was briefed about the introduction of EVMs and granting of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
“The cabinet welcomed the ECP’s decision to use electronic voting machines in the local bodies elections in Islamabad,” he said, adding that some 4,000 EVMs would be needed for LG polls in the federal capital.
“Getting 4,000 EVMs is not a big issue. Once the election commission invites tender, it will immediately get the machines of required specifications from the manufacturing companies,” he said.
The cabinet was also given a detailed briefing on the schedule of delivery and use of electronic voting machines at all polling stations in the country as well as training of staff.
The meeting expressed its firm resolve to hold the next elections through EVMs.
Govt hails ECP’s move to use EVMs for Islamabad LG polls
Asad Umar, Zobaida Jalal to hold talks with Gwadar fishermen.
