Govt fixes Tk600 (7 USD) as maximum daily wage (for govt employed labour)

The finance ministry has fixed the wages of daily labourers working under various government agencies across the country.The daily wage of regular skilled workers in all city corporations and divisional cities of the country including Dhaka has been set at Tk600.In a circular issued Wednesday, the Finance Division said the daily wage for irregular unskilled workers in Dhaka and Chattogram city corporation areas has been fixed at Tk575 and for other city corporations and divisional cities at Tk550.Besides, the daily wages of regular skilled workers in districts and upazilas has been fixed at Tk550, and Tk500 for irregular unskilled workers.According to the circular, no worker can be hired on a monthly basis with the fixed daily rates. If any irregularity is found in this regard, the bill paying authority will be held responsible.