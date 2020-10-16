What's new

Govt fixes Tk600 (7 USD) as maximum daily wage (for govt employed labour)

Finance Division in a circular Wednesday fixed the daily wages for workers under government agencies

1602855324385.png

The daily wages of regular skilled workers in districts and upazilas has been fixed at Tk550, and Tk500 for irregular unskilled workers.

The finance ministry has fixed the wages of daily labourers working under various government agencies across the country.

The daily wage of regular skilled workers in all city corporations and divisional cities of the country including Dhaka has been set at Tk600.

In a circular issued Wednesday, the Finance Division said the daily wage for irregular unskilled workers in Dhaka and Chattogram city corporation areas has been fixed at Tk575 and for other city corporations and divisional cities at Tk550.


Besides, the daily wages of regular skilled workers in districts and upazilas has been fixed at Tk550, and Tk500 for irregular unskilled workers.


According to the circular, no worker can be hired on a monthly basis with the fixed daily rates. If any irregularity is found in this regard, the bill paying authority will be held responsible.



bête noire said:
Maximum!? Is it to curb corruption? Otherwise it doesn't make much sense.
Poor choice of words perhaps.


Anyway from what I understand, this is the set wage day labourers will be paid when they're hired or contracted by the government.


A good move, If you ask me. I doubt it has anything to do with corruption, I would believe the government is just clearing the grey area around how much they should be paid.



For example, government hires people to clear out the occasional drainage issue or when they hired people to unload trucks of imported onions during the onion crisis, those people will now have a set income and this protects them from exploitation at the hands of crooked government officials.
 
