Govt Finally Pays Attention as Pakistan’s Textile Hub Revives After 30 Years
For the first time since 1990, Faisalabad is witnessing an upward trend in the textile sector as 50,000 closed power looms have become operational in addition to the imminent possibility of the installation of 30,000 more looms.
The textile industry has recorded massive economic growth following the high demand for export items. The recently-announced incentive of electricity supply for the industrial sector at subsidized prices by the government has also played a vital role in this development.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a television news report on Twitter regarding the revival of the textile industry. The report highlighted the rise in economic activity in Faisalabad and the shortage of 0.2 million laborers that are required to meet the high demand of orders in the sector.
The textile sector had been adversely affected by the prevalent power crisis and neglect of the previous governments. However, due to the incumbent government’s effective smart lockdown policies during the coronavirus pandemic, numerous countries have diverted their orders to Pakistan’s textile sector.
Regarding the workforce in the textile industry, the news report detailed that Faisalabad currently has 1.3 million workers with 1 million native workers.
In its recent report titled “Opening Early helped Pakistan Boost Exports during the Pandemic”, Bloomberg also underlined a major surge in Pakistan’s textile exports.
Bloomberg’s report also quoted Shahid Sattar, the Secretary-General of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, as saying, “Pakistan has seen orders shifting from multiple nations including China, India, and Bangladesh”.
He added, “Garment manufacturers are operating near-maximum capacity and many can’t take any orders for the next six months”.
The report also mentioned that the outbound textile shipments of Pakistan grew at a faster pace than those of Bangladesh and India, and accounted for half of the total export. Islamabad saw total shipments grow 7 percent in September, compared with New Delhi’s 6 percent and Dhaka’s 3.5 percent, the report stated.
