Govt Finally Announces EV Policy for Cars

Mar 5, 2017
Govt Finally Announces EV Policy for Cars

Posted 3 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir



The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) ratified the Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers which will prove instrumental in rationalizing costs of purchasing, manufacturing & promoting the use of electric vehicles in Pakistan.
This was revealed by the Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar through his twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1339133604379717634

He further added that ECC has also ratified the removal of certain anomalies in Mobile Phones Manufacturing policy.
Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry stated that this will play a pivotal role in bringing this huge change in Pakistan. He further stated that changing the vehicle regime from combustion to Electric will not only benefit the environment but will also bring a downward trend in prices.

Jun 2, 2019
And what exactly is the policy? Can we impprt EV with zero tax? Or as usual the car monopoly made sure EVs remain out of competition??
 
Jan 25, 2015
Ordinary fuel sedans cost above 3 million now for basic trims. Electric car won't come cheap. Every Pakistani Government likes to boost big in start for new tech to come here but then slams hard the sector with double taxes ones the dust finally settles.
 
Mar 5, 2017
Exclusive: EV Policy for 4-Wheeled Vehicles to be Introduced Tomorrow

Posted 53 mins ago by Waleed Shah



An official of the Ministry of Climate Change has confirmed that the government is planning to introduce the new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for four-wheeled vehicles in Pakistan tomorrow.


An official document has been shared with ProPakistani, which says that the launch ceremony will be taking place tomorrow morning in Islamabad. The policy is set to entail numerous incentives for EV manufacturers as well as EV buyers in Pakistan.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) informed the auto industry that the new Electric Vehicle Policy will be made a part of the new Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP 2021-26).

The said policy is set to focus on the small vehicle segment, enhancement of parts localization, modernization of the tractor industry, reduction of vehicle prices, vehicle exports, and employment opportunities for the aspiring talent within the country.

The policy statement also added that the EV Policy shall be the basis of the new policy. It emphasized that the regulatory authorities will ensure that the locally manufactured vehicles match international quality benchmarks in accordance with the UNECE’s WP-29 regulations.

