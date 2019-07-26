Govt Finally Announces EV Policy for Cars
Posted 3 hours ago by Jehangir Nasir
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) ratified the Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers which will prove instrumental in rationalizing costs of purchasing, manufacturing & promoting the use of electric vehicles in Pakistan.
This was revealed by the Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar through his twitter account.
He further added that ECC has also ratified the removal of certain anomalies in Mobile Phones Manufacturing policy.
Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry stated that this will play a pivotal role in bringing this huge change in Pakistan. He further stated that changing the vehicle regime from combustion to Electric will not only benefit the environment but will also bring a downward trend in prices.
