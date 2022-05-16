Govt faces our leftover burden, will soon 'die under its weight': Sheikh Rashid

Govt faces our leftover burden, will soon 'die under its weight': Rashid​

Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that the incumbent government is under pressure and that it will "die soon"."This government is facing our leftover burdens and it will die under its weight soon," Rashid said while addressing a presser in Faisalabad on Sunday,According to the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, the political situation is worsening with every passing day and the present rulers are unable to handle the affairs of the state. "Their performance equals zero and they have failed and have no future strategy to work on.""What if the country goes bankrupt because of this situation," asked the political stalwart.Rashid declared that the country was heading towards a revolution under the leadership of chairman PTI Imran Khan's leadership.He went on to claim that the "government was departing even if the PTI doesn't take to the streets."The former interior minister also warned that Pakistan will "turn into Sri Lanka" if Imran was apprehended, referring to the recent political turmoil in the South Asian island country."The government has sought a meeting to discuss the caretaker government, so a caretaker prime minister should be finalised in the meeting and elections should be scheduled before May 31," he demanded.Ever since Imran government's ouster from power last month, the former ruling party has been demanding early elections, claiming that it now has the public support to regain power with an overwhelming majority.