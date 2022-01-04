Govt eyes Rs100b early investment in Lahore business district

Govt eyes Rs100b early investment in business district | The Express Tribune Spokesperson says PTI aims to make govt land usable and create jobs

The spokesperson accused previous governments of investing scarce national resources on expensive projects without future planning.The vision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to utilise public sector resources when utmost necessary to make unused government land usable and create jobs through new businesses and private investment, he added.“With this in mind, we are introducing the concepts of urban regeneration and vertical growth in Lahore Central Business District,” he said.Hasaan Khawar said that after CBD Prime, the Central Business District's master plan included the first organised downtown area, a digital and a residential city.He said the project included modern civic initiatives like blue roads, underground traffic system, facilities for pedestrians, smart trees, uninterrupted power supply and ‘internet of things’.After being given a presentation in a container, the special assistant to the chief minister said the journey that had started from Prime Minister Imran Khan's container at D-Chowk had reached the development container in Lahore and he prayed that such containers would reach every city of the country.Answering a question, he said hospitals were showing willingness to be included in the health card panel to attract business.