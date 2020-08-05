/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Govt eyes global market for jute goods: Secretary

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Black_cats, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:04 AM.

    Black_cats

    Black_cats SENIOR MEMBER

    Govt eyes global market for jute goods: Secretary

    [​IMG]

    Dhaka August 04, 06:25 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWS

    UNB file photo

    The government is working to diversify the use of jute and boost its production by taking effective steps to reform the sector eyeing global market, said Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah on Tuesday.

    “The jute sector is being overhauled. The present government has taken effective measures to modernise this sector considering the demand of the international market. Bangladesh is working to diversify the use of environment-friendly jute as well as increase the production, market and use the high value added jute goods,” he said.

    The Secretary said this when newly appointed Bangladeshi Ambassador to Uzbekistan Md Jahangir Alam met him at the conference room of the ministry, said a handout.

    He said it has already been possible to open up a new horizon in the jute sector by producing ‘charcoal' from jute sticks, composite jute textiles, jute leaf drink, jute geotextiles and ‘golden bags', alternative to polythene bag.

    In the context of the environmental catastrophe caused by the overuse of polythene and plastics, there is a growing global interest in and consensus over the use of natural fibers as an alternative, he added.

    The Secretary urged the Ambassador to work for reviving the glory of jute in the world.

    It was informed that some 700 entrepreneurs are producing 282 types of eye-catching jute goods and most of which are being exported to various countries.

    https://unb.com.bd/m/category/Bangladesh/govt-eyes-global-market-for-jute-goods-secretary/55544
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi FULL MEMBER

    They ought to get Greta Thunberg to help us market Jute as a biodegradable alternative to plastic, you can even process jute fibres into solid yet flexible material to make drinking straws etc.
     
    Michael Corleone

    Michael Corleone SENIOR MEMBER

    jute charcoal eh? it would be cool if they could make one for shisha... a organic compound would be far better to heat up tobacco than a carbon based one
     
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Pump out that Jute. Get rid of nasty plastic.
     
