We need huge warehouse sites to hold stock for buffering, zones for automation plants, zones for Electronics design and manufacturing, software zones, zone for entrepreneurships and research centers, zones for biomanufacturing, zones for pharmaceutics, Zones for CPEC trades, Zones for small businesses, Zones for Military manufacturing, Zones for Chemical industries, Zones for automative industry, zones for aircraft manufacturing, zones for ship civilian ship building, education zones, agricultural manufacturing zones etc. Zone Pakistan for the future!

Click to expand...