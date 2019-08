making Jammu more vulnerable to outsiders besides making tough competitions in all spheres for younger generations in absence of constitutional safeguards.

The Congress leaders questioned BJP for befooling people and exploiting regional sentiments of Jammu on basis of regional discrimination and advocating a separate State but disbanding J&K into a powerless structure of UT

ow the State would get further integrated if entire valley and various parts of Jammu region are under seize and resenting against the decision of Union Government

.

“Entire pro-India mainstream leadership of Kashmir and other parts of the State including Jammu region are under detention or house-arrest. As vast population of the State is aghast over unilateral and undemocratic decision of the Centre depriving people of their special rights and privileges, without taking mainstream leadership on board,”

asking the Government to lift all restrictions on pro-India mainstream leadership, as their continued detention would further add to resentment and anger.