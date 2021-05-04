Govt decides to import 4m MT of wheat

Now its the job of provincial governments to set price for wheat, further Provincial Food Departments are responsible to meet the target of wheat purchase form Local Farmers .... and they are also responsible for the release of wheat to Flour Mills.



Now its not the responsibility of Federal Government .... as Federal Government could deny or give permission ONLY for the Import or Export of wheat in the country on basis of data provided by the Provincial Food Departments .....



BUT no Its IK who is responsible for shortage of wheat and Federal Government is incompetent, we all should blame him to vent our frustration ..... who care bout logic.



This purchase seem related to counter strategy of Federal Government to avoid the situation of deliberate shortage created last year by Sindh Government .... as even last year wheat reserve in country was available and production was little short of annual requirement. This can be understand by policy of giving permission to import wheat to private importers as well.



Last year Food Department in Sindh deliberately adopted 'go slow policy' for wheat purchase which allowed hoarders to purchase the wheat from farmers for the purpose of Hoarding ....