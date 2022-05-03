What's new

Govt convenes meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on Security after Eid

Govt convenes meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on Security after Eid​


On May 3, 2022

ISLAMABAD – To review the security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the Chinese nationals, the government has convened the meeting of the Joint Working Group on CPEC after Eid.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal convened a meeting of CPEC Joint Working Group on security after Eid, said statement issued here. The meeting will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning and will be attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with senior security officials. The meeting will review the overall security of CPEC projects and Chinese citizens. The JWG on Security meeting will be updated regarding the progress of the investigation of Karachi University incident. Last week four people including three Chinese citizens and one Pakistani were killed in a suicide bombing at Karachi University’s premises. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already directed the interior ministry to engage provinces for the provision of security to CPEC projects.
Meanwhile, source told The Nation that next month the government is likely to approve a project for the provision of security to the Chinese working on the proposed Up-gradation of Pakistan Railways Mainline-1 (ML-1). The project, which will cost approximately Rs36b, was deferred by the Central Development Working Party in its previous meeting and now it will be resubmitted to forum. It is worth to mention here that National Assembly’s Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had noted that most of the burden of security was being shouldered by the army and said that police and other stakeholders should also play their role in dispensation of security mechanism. The committee chairman Sher Ali Arbab, while highlighting gap in coordination at various levels among ministries/divisions responsible for security of CPEC, recommended that the meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security of CPEC from the Pakistan side be held regularly and its minutes be shared with the committee.

