Govt considering hiring CNN to promote Bangladesh globally

Published on 10:03 PM, March 10, 2021Star Digital ReportCNNIC made a proposal to the government in this regard on February 22, when the United Nations Committee for Development Policy recommended Bangladesh's graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, said a letter issued by CNNIC.It proposed to sign a deal titled "Understanding on CNN International Commercial partnership opportunity to brand Bangladesh Globally for ministry of commerce, Bangladesh".Taking consideration of building image and branding the country, the ministry of commerce (MoC) forwarded the letter seeking the prime minister's approval just four days after receiving the proposal from CNNIC.According to the letter, 2021 is an important year for Bangladesh as it is going to celebrate the year as "Mujib Borsho" -- the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.Keeping in mind these two thematic ideas, CNNIC made the proposal to the government for promoting the Bangladeshi brand.Besides, the government has intention to brand Bangladesh to build up image among the global community.